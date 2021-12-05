Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

