Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

