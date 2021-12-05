Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 100,138 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock valued at $395,648,211. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

SOFI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

