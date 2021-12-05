Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,345 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.01 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

