Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,776 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,718,000.

DFUS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

