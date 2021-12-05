Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,262 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

