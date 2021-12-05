Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,744 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

