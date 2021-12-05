Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,686 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 173,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFP opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

