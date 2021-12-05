Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

