Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

