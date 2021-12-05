Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.90% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,494,000.

Get iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.