PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Trading Up 24.9% This Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $192,245.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00004155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

