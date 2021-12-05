Project Inverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $472,910.82 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $472,910.82 and approximately $190,715.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

