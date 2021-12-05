Project Pai Market Capitalization Reaches $8.18 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $273,140.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00090362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,786,778,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,688,129 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.