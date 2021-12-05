Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00027323 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $222.12 million and $10.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

