ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of ProPetro worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 39.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

