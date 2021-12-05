Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

