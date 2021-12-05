ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 4,477 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

