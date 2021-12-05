ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

