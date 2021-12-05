Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading Down 66.6% This Week

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Provoco Token has a market cap of $20,009.24 and $249.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 66.6% against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

