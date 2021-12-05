ProximaX Market Cap Reaches $13.59 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $160,931.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

