QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0236 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $150.76 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.