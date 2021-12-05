Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Achieves $913.36 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $913.36 million and approximately $207.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.