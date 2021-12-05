Raiden Network Token Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

