Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

