ReddCoin Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $155,998.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.29 or 0.99643321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00200134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.