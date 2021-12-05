ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $155,998.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $59.13 million and approximately $155,998.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.29 or 0.99643321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00200134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

