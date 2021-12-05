Refereum (RFR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.42 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $73.13 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

