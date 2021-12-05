Relite Finance (RELI) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $5,620.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,463,460 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using US dollars.

