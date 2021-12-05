Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post sales of $856.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.89 million and the highest is $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.