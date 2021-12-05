Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post sales of $856.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.89 million and the highest is $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

