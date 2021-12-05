Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

