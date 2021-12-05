Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 858,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.61 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

