Reviewing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -625.00 Sabre $1.33 billion 1.96 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.41

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.07%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

