Reviewing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19% Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51%

92.5% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.60 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 2.15 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.81

Convey Holding Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Convey Holding Parent and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 140.06%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 259.99%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Convey Holding Parent.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

