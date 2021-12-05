Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 29.32 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -0.96 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 141.21 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.62

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 496.91%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 134.64%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

