REVV Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $59.13 million and $2.57 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00217090 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

