Rise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $142,581.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Rise has traded 85.2% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $224,404.97 and approximately $142,581.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038307 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004303 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,604,323 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

