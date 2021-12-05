RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 154.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $455.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day moving average is $443.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.