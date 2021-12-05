Robust Token (RBT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,682.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $26.75 or 0.00054423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $928,845.47 and approximately $48,682.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,676 coins and its circulating supply is 34,726 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

