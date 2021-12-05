ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. ROCKI has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $605,026.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

