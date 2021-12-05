ROOBEE Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00214144 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

