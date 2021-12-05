Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Boeing by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

