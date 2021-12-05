Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 211,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

