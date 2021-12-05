Royale Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $369,264.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

