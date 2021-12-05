Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0046 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.87 million and $1.31 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.00897018 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

