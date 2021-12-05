SafeBlast Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $181,756.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,906.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00921344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00247872 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.