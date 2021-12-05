Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

