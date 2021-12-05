Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

