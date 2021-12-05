Scala (XLA) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $2,242.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.