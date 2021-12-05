Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

